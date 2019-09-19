Oscar De La Hoya Gunning to Get Ryan Garcia $700 Million Boxing Deal

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Oscar De La Hoya just signed Ryan Garcia to a new contract -- but he's gunning to get Garcia even MORE money ... telling TMZ Sports he wants to make King Ryan the first boxer to sign a $700 MILLION deal!!!

21-year-old Garcia -- who's already racked up an impressive 18-0 record -- clashed with Oscar over the weekend, claiming Golden Boy Promotions has failed to get him the big money fights he feels he deserves.

There were rumblings Garcia was looking to split from Oscar -- but after they agreed to an extension, it's clear the beef is squashed.

"I called Ryan Garcia," Oscar says ... "We discussed it, we hugged it out and we're gonna move on."

"It's like when you're married or you have a girlfriend, you have your little rifts here and there."

Now, Oscar says his focus is turning Ryan into "the biggest star that boxing has ever seen, hands down."

And, as for the money, Oscar says he has a track record of getting results for his boxers -- just like the $365 million DAZN deal he negotiated for Canelo Alvarez.

"Just like I got Canelo the biggest contract in sports history at the time, I can probably get DOUBLE for King Ryan when the time is right -- when he becomes world champion -- when he has several more years under his belt."

For now, Oscar is promoting one of the biggest fights of Canelo's career -- a massive lightweight-heavyweight clash with Sergey Kovalev on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas (Garcia was just added to that card as the co-main event).

Canelo is coming up TWO weight classes -- 15 pounds -- to take on The Krusher in what many fight fans say could be the BEST fight of the year!!!