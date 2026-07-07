FIFA Investigating Alleged Racist Abuse of IShowSpeed

FIFA has begun an investigation of an incident that took place at the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 matchup between Argentina and Cape Verde on Friday ... where famous streamer IShowSpeed was allegedly racially abused by a group of fans on his stream.

The 21-year-old streamer was in attendance on July 3 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for Argentina's matchup against Cape Verde ... and, according to BBC, FIFA was made aware of an alleged racial abuse incident that was caught on the stream.

The international federation sent out a statement about the alleged incident, saying "The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect."

IShowSpeed has been livestreaming matches throughout the whole tournament, featuring FIFA president Gianni Infantino and other soccer stars in some of his broadcasts ... and is known to be a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan, often hate-watching -- in jest -- CR7's dire rival Lionel Messi, who plays for Argentina.