Tom Brady Says Argentina's World Cup Comeback Against Egypt 'Might Top 28-3'

Greatness recognizes greatness ... and Tom Brady was so impressed with Lionel Messi and Argentina's win over Egypt at the FIFA World Cup, he thinks it might've topped his 28-3 comeback in the Super Bowl!!

Messi and his crew were seemingly cooked down 2-0 late in the Round of 16 matchup in Atlanta on Tuesday ... but they put the ball in the back of the net in the 79th minute to finally get on the board.

Minutes later, Messi did his thing and tied it up at 2-2 ... and Enzo Fernandez secured the game-winning goal two minutes into stoppage time to put Argentina in the quarter-final and send Mohamed Salah and Co. packing.

It was wild to watch ... and the NFL GOAT was clearly soaking it all in, 'cause he shared his reaction on social media.

"Yeah so that might top 28-3 🤯," Brady said on X ... referencing his unbelievable come from behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

It's widely considered the greatest comeback in a single game, as the New England Patriots went on to win 34-28 and secure yet another Lombardi Trophy.

Some soccer fans agree with TB12 ... others refuse to give it any consideration, especially since this wasn't a championship game.