Play video content Video: Baby Raccoons Adorably Invade Dodgers Game Spectrum Sportsnet

Congratulations to Shohei Ohtani on hitting his 300th career home run ... and now that we got that out of the way, let's talk about these adorable baby raccoons!!

Two tiny trash pandas stole the hearts of baseball fans and animal lovers on social media Tuesday night ... when a clip of their visit to Dodger Stadium quickly went viral.

The cuties were caught on camera roaming underneath the outfield wall padding ... and the broadcasters assured viewers that help was on the way to bring them to safety.

Plenty of folks had the same reaction -- they wanted to take the critters in and make them pets ... kinda overlooking the whole rabies thing, as well as the fact it would be illegal.

300 reasons to love Shohei. pic.twitter.com/Csh0efKQNJ @Dodgers

The game went on without any other intrusions ... and in the first inning, the Japanese superstar hit one over the fences to secure his milestone dinger.