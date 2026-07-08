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Baby Raccoons Adorably Invade Dodgers Game

Dodgers Baby Raccoons Steal Hearts ... Take Field Before Game

By TMZ Staff
Published
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PUT 'EM IN, COACH!!!
Video: Baby Raccoons Adorably Invade Dodgers Game
Spectrum Sportsnet

Congratulations to Shohei Ohtani on hitting his 300th career home run ... and now that we got that out of the way, let's talk about these adorable baby raccoons!!

Two tiny trash pandas stole the hearts of baseball fans and animal lovers on social media Tuesday night ... when a clip of their visit to Dodger Stadium quickly went viral.

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Getty

The cuties were caught on camera roaming underneath the outfield wall padding ... and the broadcasters assured viewers that help was on the way to bring them to safety.

Plenty of folks had the same reaction -- they wanted to take the critters in and make them pets ... kinda overlooking the whole rabies thing, as well as the fact it would be illegal.

The game went on without any other intrusions ... and in the first inning, the Japanese superstar hit one over the fences to secure his milestone dinger.

Unfortunately for the home team, the temporary mascots didn't bring any good luck for them -- the Dodgers lost the outing against the Colorado Rockies 4-3.

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