Shohei Ohtani's Ballin' Shots to Kick Off His 32nd Birthday

It's Shotime ... AKA Shohei Ohtani's birthday! The baseball bday boy turns 32 today ... which calls for a celebration as big as his back-to-back World Series wins!

But what do you possibly get the GOAT of America's pastime?!

Consider this TMZ's love letter to the MLB MVP ... we've rounded up some of Shohei's most ballin' shots ... as the Dodgers' designated hitter and pitcher.