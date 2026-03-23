Shohei Ohtani’s Game-Worn WBC Jersey Fetches $1.5M at Auction

There’s never been a baseball player like Shohei Ohtani -- and now there’s a $1.5 million reminder of that sitting in someone’s closet.

The Dodgers superstar just saw his game-worn World Baseball Classic jersey from Japan’s March 6 matchup against Chinese Taipei sell for a staggering $1,500,010 on MLB Auctions … the most ever paid for an Ohtani jersey.

And this wasn’t just any uniform … this was the one he wore while going absolutely nuclear, crushing a grand slam and driving in five runs in a 13-0 blowout at the Tokyo Dome.

Collectors clearly knew what they were looking at, because the auction turned into a frenzy, racking up 298 bids over seven days and blowing past his previous WBC jersey sale -- which went for a comparatively modest $126K in 2023.

One swing of the bat turned that jersey into a seven-figure collectible … and what’s wild is this didn’t even come from a championship moment.

Unlike his iconic 2023 performance -- when he struck out Mike Trout to clinch the title for Japan -- this year’s run ended earlier … with Japan falling to Venezuela in the quarterfinals.

Still, Ohtani did his thing at the plate, hitting .462 with a ridiculous 1.842 OPS … all while not pitching as the Dodgers look to keep his arm fresh for the MLB season.

And if this feels like a trend, that’s because it is.

Ohtani memorabilia has been on an absolute tear ... with a Logoman card fetching $3 million, another dual MVP card with Aaron Judge selling for $2.16 million, and his historic 50-50 home run ball going for $4.39 million -- though that one’s still caught up in a legal battle over ownership.

He’s back with the Dodgers as the regular season gets underway this week, with Los Angeles eyeing a three-peat after back-to-back World Series titles ... bringing back much of its core while adding stars like Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz.