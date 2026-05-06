WNBA's Arike Ogunbowale Battery Charge Dropped After Allegedly Punching Man In Face

WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale is in the clear ... the battery charge against the hooper has been dropped, two months after she allegedly socked a security guard in his face at a famed Miami nightclub.

Ogunbowale, 29, was celebrating her team's championship in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league -- her side gig when she isn't playing for the WNBA's Dallas Wings -- into the early morning hours at E11EVEN in South Beach ... when she was said to be involved in a dispute with other people at the club, prompting security to *attempt* to kick out a group that included the 4x WNBA All-Star.

That's when Arike was accused of hauling off on the guard, punching him in his grill, and causing him to fall to the ground.

Cops were called over the incident -- which was reportedly captured on surveillance video -- and Ogunbowale was arrested for battery.

She was taken into custody without incident around 4:20 AM on March 5.

Fast forward 9 weeks, and the charges have been dropped, according to Andy Slater. The reason why is unclear.

Before the alleged violent incident occurred, Arike and her Mist BC teammates, including Breanna Stewart, were having a blast at the club, celebrating their first title in the upstart league.

Ogunbowale played a helluva game in the final, scoring 19 points in the 80-74 win against the Phantom BC.