Dallas Wings Interrupt Azzi Fudd Presser Over Paige Bueckers Relationship Question

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Azzi Fudd was officially introduced as a member of the Dallas Wings on Thursday ... but her first experience with the local media hit a snag when a reporter asked about her relationship with superstar teammate Paige Bueckers.

The awkward moment went down at the No. 1 overall pick's presser -- after some standard basketball questions, one journalist asked if Fudd was still dating Bueckers ... and if so, had they talked to other couples in the WNBA about the dynamic.

Paige Bueckers and UConn Women's Basketball came to support Azzi going No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/yF7o9xprdk @BleacherReport

Before Fudd could say a word, a Wings staffer interrupted ... saying the inquiry was out of bounds.

"I understand why you have to ask that question, but we're going to respectfully decline from commenting on our players' personal lives."

It's a legitimate question -- after all, Bueckers and Fudd are now the faces of the franchise ... so it's blurring the lines of professional and personal lives already.

Many are questioning what would happen if they broke up ... here's hoping we don't have to find out.