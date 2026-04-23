James Pearce To Enter Intervention Program, Avoids Trial In Rickea Jackson Case

Atlanta Falcons player James Pearce Jr. is dodging a trial in his Rickea Jackson case after agreeing to enter an intervention program.

Pearce -- who was hit with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing police, and resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor stalking, after a Feb. 7 domestic dispute -- will take part in the program for six months under strict guidelines.

As part of the agreement, Pearce will not be allowed to make contact with or be near the WNBA star ... and must take part in therapy sessions.

According to the Florida state attorney's office, all parties involved in the matter -- including Jackson and police officers -- signed off on the intervention program.

Assistant state attorney Andres Perez took into account that the matter appeared to be "borne out of a mental health crisis," Pearce does not have a history of violence, and no one was hurt.

Pearce is slated to appear in court on May 7 to finalize the deal.

Pearce has already taken measures to address his mental health, his attorney stated.

Jackson previously told officials she was willing to testify in the case ... stating she was concerned Pearce could take her life if he wasn't held accountable.