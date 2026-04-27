Paige Bueckers Says Azzi Fudd Relationship 'Nobody's Business But Our Own'

Paige Bueckers just drew a line in the sand with Dallas media members ... telling them her relationship with fellow No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd is off limits.

The WNBA superstar kick-started her media day availability by making an announcement -- she will not speak on her romance with her now-teammate.

"Quite frankly, I believe me and Azzi's personal relationship is nobody's business but our own."



Paige Bueckers addresses Azzi Fudd's addition to the Dallas Wings. pic.twitter.com/Krm56M6B74 @YahooSports

"Quite frankly, I believe me and Azzi's personal relationship is nobody's business but our own," Bueckers said. "And what we choose to share is completely up to us."

She went on to say they have both held themselves to high standards as professionals ... and they have never let their personal lives affect what happens on the court.

Bueckers noted they are not "new" to being teammates ... and praised Fudd's talents for bringing her to the Wings -- not their coupling.

"Azzi is her own great individual person and she should be celebrated as such," she continued.

Bueckers' statement comes days after Fudd was asked about their dynamic at her introductory press conference on April 16 ... a question that was shut down by staffers.

Play video content Video: Dallas Wings Interrupt Azzi Fudd Press Conference Over Paige Bueckers Relationship Question Dallas Wings

The two opened up on their relationship last year ... confirming rumors that surrounded them for quite some time.