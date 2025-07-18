Paige Bueckers Confirms Azzi Fudd Relationship

Paige Bueckers is finally putting all the speculation to rest ... confirming she is, in fact, dating her former UConn teammate, Azzi Fudd!!

The Dallas Wings star took part in a Q&A with WAG Talk at a WNBA All-Star event on Thursday ... when she was quizzed on how well she knows her partner.

23-year-old Bueckers didn't shy away from the challenge ... and had the correct answer for almost every round -- nailing facts about Fudd's family history and basketball career.

She even confirmed Fudd, 22, is her actual bae ... and that the Huskies star's viral phone case that sparked their dating rumors really does say "Paige Bueckers' girlfriend."

If that wasn't enough proof, at the end of the pop quiz, Bueckers was asked straight-up who her girlfriend is ... and she replied, "Azzi Fudd."

The fans went nuts in the comments after Bueckers finally caved in to the chatter. One even said, "it’s official official now, how I been waiting for this."

so when’s paige pulling up with the matching “azzi fudd’s girlfriend” phone case pic.twitter.com/bKvsgx5mAR — phoebe (@paigesbear) June 21, 2025 @paigesbear

Speculation surrounding Bueckers and Fudd has been going on since they were both on campus in Storrs ... and they won a championship together earlier this year.

Fudd was right by Bueckers' side at the 2025 WNBA Draft ... where they walked the red carpet together and sat at the same table when the guard was selected as the No. 1 overall pick.