Caitlin Clark Parties Ahead Of WNBA All-Star Weekend Despite Groin Injury

Caitlin Clark's groin is keeping her out of the All-Star Game this weekend, but there's no way in hell it was gonna stop her from having a good time ... 'cause the Indiana Fever hooper raged her face off with her fellow WNBA players on Thursday!!

Clark and a bunch of big WNBA names hit up the INVY nightclub for the All-Star Champagne Launch Party ... hours after she announced she would not be competing in the ASW festivities to rest her body after the injury she suffered earlier in the week.

Despite the disappointing news, Clark was in great spirits -- the 23-year-old made her way behind the DJ booth at one point in the shindig ... getting hyped when "Grove St. Party" by Waka Flocka Flame hit the speakers.

She also linked up with Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams, who was hyped to see her.

During their interaction ... Clark's teammate, Aliyah Boston, had the assist of the evening -- sneaking her drink away so she wouldn't risk dropping it as they chopped it up.

Angel Reese was also in attendance ... and the Chicago Sky player was getting down with Williams, as Courtney was busy grinding up all over her.

Hopefully Williams left the water and Advil on the bedside table at the end of the night ... as the WNBA Skills Challenge goes down Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- which she is set to compete in.