Caitlin Clark To Miss WNBA All-Star Game, 3-Point Contest Due To Injury

The WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities will go on without its biggest star -- Caitlin Clark just announced she will not be competing to allow her body to rest after suffering an injury.

The Indiana Fever guard confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday ... saying even though she was stoked for her home city to host the whole slate of events, she is "sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game."

"I have to rest my body."

Clark suffered a groin injury in Tuesday's win over the Connecticut Sun ... and was clearly emotional as she left the game. She did not take part in Wednesday's contest against the New York Liberty.

Clark said she'll still be present at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch it all go down ... but won't be putting her skills to the test herself.

The 23-year-old said she'll still provide assistance to Liberty coach Sandy Brondello as she leads Team Caitlin from the bench ... but that'll be about it.