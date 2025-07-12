Viral Hooper 'Caitlin Dark' Loves Nickname, Down For Commercial With Caitlin Clark!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Pro hooper Caitlin Cunningham -- known online as "Caitlin Dark" -- has been making waves for their unique on-court appearance ... and they tell TMZ Sports they're down to team up with the WNBA superstar who inspired their new nickname!!

The Australian baller, who currently plays for the Rockhampton Cyclones of the NBL1, recently broke the internet for their gothic looks on the court -- a face full of makeup, jet-black hair, tattoos and fang teeth.

As it turns out, everyone's just late to the game ... 'cause Cunningham says this has been going on for their whole 20-year career!!

The Melbourne native says they were no stranger to the spotlight already by standing at 6'4" inches ... but they’ve been pleasantly surprised by the recent flood of heartwarming messages.

"I've been receiving so many beautiful DMs from people saying how inspired they are to be themselves because they've seen me be myself ... I love that position of being a role model," Cunningham says.

Off the court, their creativity continues ... Cunningham's a seasoned musician who plays in two punk bands and just dropped their debut solo single, "My Bike Needs Oil," on July 4th.

As for the "Caitlin Dark" nickname? Cunningham’s totally here for it.

"Being put in the same category as Caitlin Clark is insane … [she’s an] icon."

And if the internet is dreaming up a crossover between Clark and her edgy twin, Cunningham’s all-in ... saying that it would make for a "pretty cool commercial."

"If people want to link us up and make some iconic content ... let’s do it!"