Performer Red Panda Injured In Fall At Fever Game, Caitlin Clark Sends Well Wishes

Play video content WNBA

Red Panda left the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship on Tuesday night a little black and blue ... as the halftime show legend sustained an injury during a scary fall.

The popular performer -- known for entertaining the masses by balancing dishware while riding a unicycle -- was doing her usual thing amid a break in the action of the Fever vs. Lynx tilt, when she suddenly lost control of her wheel.

Big halftime news in Minneapolis is that the great Red Panda’s halftime act stopped less than a minute in as she fell off her unicycle.



They’re bringing a wheelchair over to her now. pic.twitter.com/SC7YtSb6NV — Ben Pickman (@benpickman) July 2, 2025 @benpickman

Video from the game's broadcast shows she fell to the court hard ... and immediately grabbed at her wrist.

She was briefly able to get to the floor's baseline under her own power -- but ultimately needed a wheelchair to transport her back to the locker room area.

According to The Athletic, the performer -- real name Rong "Krystal" Niu -- was seen leaving the arena a short time later in an ambulance. No further updates on her status were otherwise available.

Caitlin Clark got wind of the icon's tumble following the Fever's big win ... and she actually put a pause on Indianapolis' celebration to send her well wishes.

Play video content

"Red Panda," she said, "we love you!"

Red Panda has been a staple at professional basketball games for years -- and was just seen performing at Game 5 of the Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Finals.