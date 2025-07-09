Angel Reese Named NBA 2K26 Cover Athlete For 'WNBA Edition,' Not Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese has reached "cover athlete" status -- the Chicago Sky hooper was just revealed as the face of the NBA 2K26 "WNBA Edition" ... leaving some folks wondering if Caitlin Clark's invite got lost in the mail.

The popular video game franchise announced the slate of stars who would join NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the honor for the upcoming installment ... with Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony landing the "Superstar Edition" cover.

The decision to go with Reese over the Indiana Fever guard has folks weighing in ... and it's breathing new life into the biggest rivalry in women's basketball in the process.

While Reese is undoubtedly popular in her own right, Clark has taken the entire sport by storm over the past several years.

Reese hasn't shied away from defending her star power -- she famously said in June 2024 she deserved some credit for the league's rise in relevance as well.

Play video content Chicago Sky

"It's not just because of one person," Reese told reporters at the time. "It's because of me, too, and I want you to realize that. It's not just because of one person."

The beef started all the way back at the 2023 NCAA Championship game between Reese's LSU squad and Clark's Iowa team ... with the former going viral for taunting the latter with her own John Cena-esque celebration.

ANGEL REESE HIT CAITLIN CLARK WITH THE "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zj3mqIzkk9 — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2023 @espn

Clark's treatment in the WNBA is a hot topic -- as her opponents rough her up in games, and she placed ninth in All-Star voting by her peers.

Some people are screaming jealousy ... as Clark getting so much shine might be rubbing other hoopers the wrong way.