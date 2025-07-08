Angel Reese Slaps Clipboard Out Of Coach's Hand During Sky Loss

Angel Reese was pissed off to the max on Tuesday ... and she took her frustrations out on her coach's clipboard in the process -- swiping it out of her hands in the middle of the Chicago Sky's loss!!

The outburst happened with 29.9 seconds left in the game at George Mason University ... when Reese and the Sky were tied at 77-77 with the Washington Mystics.

As the Sky challenged a loose-ball foul, players headed back to the bench ... and Reese was visibly upset.

The broadcast showed Reese going off ... and as one of the coaches approached her, the 6'3" forward viciously slapped the clipboard out of her hands.

The Sky ended up losing by two, despite Reese's game-high 22 points.

The scene with 23-year-old Reese and the coach got a mixed reaction from fans on social media -- some loved her competitiveness, while others criticized her, claiming she was being a sore loser.

The incident with the coach comes just two days after another Sky loss ... which sparked Reese's expletive-laced rant about the lack of calls from WNBA referees.

"I don't give a damn if I get fined because that s*** cheap and I'm tired of this s***," Reese said in Sunday's post-game interview.

"I've been nice and I've been humble, but I'm tired of this s***."

Despite the Ls and tantrums, Reese did make history as the first player in the WNBA to have 15 or more rebounds in five consecutive games.