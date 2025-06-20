Angel Reese Drops 'Mebounds' Merch, Raising Money To Fight Cyberbullying

Angel Reese is turning the tables on the haters -- putting the popular "mebounds" phrase on her own merch ... with some proceeds going toward the fight against cyberbullying!!

Of course, trolls have had a field day with the Chicago Sky star's game ... with some folks mocking how a lot of her rebounds come off her own missed shot attempts.

MEBOUNDS, REESEBOUNDS, REBOUNDS… MERCH AVAILABLE NOW! Part of the proceeds are going to go to the Angel C. Reese foundation to help fight against cyberbullying! SHOP NOW! LINK IN BIO!! 🤭💗💓💞🏀 #hatingpaystoo💋https://t.co/xjzit0ZEc7 pic.twitter.com/fuX4IrKSHh — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 20, 2025 @Reese10Angel

Reese shared the new drop Friday morning ... showcasing items ranging from t-shirts to hats, sweatshirts, crewnecks and crop tops that proudly display the made-up word.

While she is set to profit off whatever sales she gets, she won't be taking home every penny. In her announcement, Reese said, "Part of the proceeds are going to go to the Angel C. Reese Foundation to help fight against cyberbullying!"

It all comes on the heels of the second-year hooper filing for the trademark ... with the docs stating the intended use of the trademark was to make clothing items.

While the people who created the phrase were probably hoping it would get under the 23-year-old's skin ... they will need to go back to the drawing board -- 'cause Reese is a big fan.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Whoever came up with the mebounds thing, y'all ate," she said in a TikTok the day it was filed.