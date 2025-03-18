Angel Reese Takes Shot At WNBA Salary ... After Winning $50K Bonus!

Angel Reese is takin' a jab at her WNBA salary ... joking (we think) about the paltry paycheck she receives compared to some other super high-paid athletes!

Here's the deal ... 22-year-old Reese played in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 hoops league (though she missed time with an injury), and her Rose BC team won the 'chip, with a 62-54 victory over Aliyah Boston's Vinyl team, securing a $50k bonus.

After securing the bag, Reese went to X and wrote, "50K NEED DATTTTT" ... prompting WNBA star Sydney Colston to respond with a joke, asking if she could hold some cash.

That's when Reese took a little jab at her first-year WNBA salary.

"I'm sorry to break it to you but I’m on a rookie contract," Reese said, "and that 50k was a little more than half of my contract so I have to keep that to myself."

"Sorry :( give me a few years and I gotchu. Be Well."

This comes just a week after Reese on her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast threatened there could be a WNBA lockout if they don't get paid more money.

"If y'all don't give us what we want, we sitting out," Reese said.

Reese -- who is entering her 2nd season with the Chicago Sky -- signed a four-year rookie contract worth around $324K ... and is set to make around $75K in 2025.

That salary doesn't include her countless endorsement deals, like Reebok, McDonalds, Hershey's, Beats by Dre, and more.