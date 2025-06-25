Angel Reese, Rickea Jackson Get In Scuffle During Game, Hit With Technical Fouls

Tensions were high between the Sparks and Sky on Tuesday ... as Rickea Jackson and Angel Reese got physical during an on-court scuffle.

It went down in the first quarter of the LA vs. Chicago game at Wintrust Arena ... when Sparks forward Jackson and Sky forward Rebecca Allen got tangled up under the rim while battling for the rebound.

It got a little too rough for Jackson's liking ... so she lunged at Allen, who immediately called her out for the thrust and got in her face -- and that's when Reese got involved.

Reese -- regarded as one of the best rebounders in the WNBA -- tried to play peacemaker during their heated exchange of words ... but Jackson wasn't trying to hear it and pushed Angel.

Reese took offense to the shove and said a few things to Jackson before walking away.

Rebecca Allen and Rickea Jackson both received techs on this play. Jackson also received a loose ball foul. pic.twitter.com/jnSb2owhp9 — espnW (@espnW) June 25, 2025 @espnW

Despite the testy moment, it seems Jackson and Reese made up ... as a fan caught them on video hugging after the game.

This WNBA season has been very intense so far -- just last week, there was an incident involving Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham taking on Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon as retaliation for poking Caitlin Clark in the eye.

Cunningham was praised for defending Clark ... and gained over 700K+ new followers on TikTok.