Sue Bird Says WNBA Getting Centel'd 'Good Sign' For League

File under "We can't believe it's not Centel" -- Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird is pumped the WNBA is being featured on the NBA's most popular parody page ... claiming it's actually a good sign for the league!!

The Hall of Famer shared her take on Cameron Brink's "Straight to Cam" podcast ... when at one point in the episode, they pointed out the infamous account's recent joke that Sparks practice was delayed because the former Stanford star and Kelsey Plum arrived in the same outfit, which led to a feud.

Los Angeles Sparks practice was delayed due to Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink arriving in the same outfit and refusing to acknowledge each other.



(Via @ESPMNBA) pic.twitter.com/jWTJMfTtAu — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) May 24, 2025 @TheNBACentel

The post racked up 11.6 million views ... and while some people online aren't happy the page is now making fun of the W -- Bird sees it differently.

"It's good, though," she said. "The last year-plus has been crazy with the social media takes around the WNBA, you guys know the craziness."

"Add on the 20-plus years of people just like s****ing on us all the time. So, to be on a parody account, it sounds weird, but it's actually a good sign. We're a part of the joke, not the butt of the joke."

Brink shared the same feelings as Bird ... saying, "It's a win, it's a dub," as she said plenty of ballers in the league have a sense of humor.

Whoever runs the account was happy to see the stamp of approval ... as it tweeted out "SUE BIRD APPROVES OF GETTING CENTEL'D."

The account -- which is a play off TheDunkCentral -- launched in July 2022. Since then, plenty of people have gotten duped (AKA Centel'd) by it.

In February, NBA Centel got banned from the platform for unknown reasons ... only to make a glorious return a day later. Upon its comeback, the coverage has now gotten plenty of laughs at the women's league's expense.