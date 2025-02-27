Parody Account NBACentel Returns After Being Kicked Off X

After Being Banned From X

Time to start double-checking those X handles again ... NBA parody account NBACentel is back up and running after it went offline yesterday for unknown reasons.

The account announced its return Thursday morning in a post responding to Stephen A. Smith, who tweeted, "RIP Centel" -- with Centel sharing a clip of a man coming back to life.

Its return was met with tons of excitement, with tons of people leaving comments welcoming the parody profile back to the platform.

We hit up X to get an explanation of what exactly happened, but so far, no word back.

Whatever the reason, the NBA world was NOT happy Centel was gone.

NBA teams' social media departments even got in on the fun, with organizations like the L.A. Clippers and Detroit Pistons dedicating their wins Wednesday night to the account.

The people behind Centel appreciated all the people who had their back ... thanking everyone who "showed love and support" during their absence.