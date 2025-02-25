NBA's Aaron Gordon Shows Off Bulge in New Underwear Ad, 'Ball is Life'

Aaron Gordon has plenty of support these days ... thanks to his new underwear campaign.

The Denver Nuggets forward dropped down to his skivvies for his partnership with SAXX Underwear -- known for their "superior comfort" pouches -- and yeah ... the dude is attracting some attention to his crotch.

"Ball is life," the 29-year-old said in the IG caption. "@saxxunderwear knows this."

Gordon also participated in a promo video ... flexing his abs and athleticism while rocking nothing but SAXX multi-sport mesh boxers and sneakers.

"It takes a force to build a legacy," AG said in the clip. "It takes SAXX to change the game."

AG's fans went crazy in the comments on all the visuals ... with one woman even joking, "God bless your parents for not sleeping that night!! Amen 🙌."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

FYI, the brand also works with other athletes ... including Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

Safe to say if AG ever decides to move on from hoops, he's got a career posing for the camera.