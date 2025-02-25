Devin Booker Offered Free Wings Amid Hooters Bankruptcy Possibility

Devin Booker is heartbroken over Hooters possibly filing for bankruptcy ... but the NBA star will be able to wipe his tears with some wet naps -- as DoorDash is offering to keep him fully stocked on wings until the beloved establishment shutters for good.

The popular sports-themed restaurant chain has closed several locations nationwide ... and reports claim it's working with a law firm to prepare a bankruptcy filing.

Although it's not confirmed to happen just yet, the Phoenix Suns guard is still devastated by the possibility ... and wrote the restaurant a message on the X app, saying, "Plz don't go."

Over 10k fans shared his message and echoed his sentiment ... and DoorDash, a food delivery and ordering service, decided to step in and lend a sauce-covered hand to the four-time All-Star.

"@DevinBook Know how much this hurts. To make you feel better, we got you on free wings until they close."

Booker will likely take the DD folks up on that offer -- even Kevin Durant knows how much his teammate adores Hooters ... as he shared an A.I. photo of them enjoying wings together.

Booker -- averaging 26.1 points and 6.7 assists per game this season -- has yet to respond, likely because he's busy gearing up for the Suns vs. Grizzlies game in Memphis on Tuesday.