Devin Booker Addresses Fake Hair Accusation After Viral Video

Devin Booker's trying to set the record straight about his hair ... after a viral video caused fans to question whether the NBA star was rockin' a wig!

But, Book seems to be saying he's au natural.

The video in question shows a person, purported to be an NBA player, with advanced male pattern baldness, sitting in a barber chair with his face obscured ... as a stylist applies glue, and ultimately a toupee.

Social media detectives began theorizing who the unnamed NBA player could be ... with the top guess being 27-year-old Booker.

The jokes went so far, the Suns star actually took to X to deny it was him.

“Yall got me messed up lol,” DB wrote ... seemingly indicating he is NOT the dude in the vid.

Of course, Booker, who dated Kendall Jenner, is widely regarded as one of the best-looking players in the NBA … so it’s no surprise fans felt betrayed by the prospect of the Suns star deceiving the public with his lack of locks.

It's not the first time an athlete has been trolled for his hairdo ... which LeBron James can testify to. Bron isn't alone ... Carlos Boozer was clowned back in the day for rocking spray-on hair in 2012. There are others ... Jimmy Butler and so on.