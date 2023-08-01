Devin Booker Parties On Yacht With Bikini-Clad Girls

Devin Booker appears to be moving on from Kendall Jenner just fine ... the NBA superstar was spotted partying on a yacht this week -- with a whole lot of bikini-clad girls.

The Phoenix Suns point guard was out on the big boat in Saint Tropez on Monday ... and his guests included some pals -- as well as a quartet of females.

Unclear if Booker -- who split with Kendall late in 2022 after a couple years of dating -- had any romantic interest in them ... though he appeared to be having a great time, regardless.

The 26-year-old and his group of friends initially got the party going on the ship -- before they cruised to shore on a dingy.

But, before touching sand, Booker dove in head first for a swim -- and his big smile showed the water temp was just fine. Eventually, he and the rest made it to land, where he gave some beachgoers a big wave.

Outside of NBA courts ... Devin hasn't been seen all that much since the Kendall breakup -- but it's clear he's doing all right as his ex has moved on with Bad Bunny.

In fact, Booker was seen over the weekend even sippin' some Cincoro Tequila with none other than Michael Jordan while kicking off his European vacation.