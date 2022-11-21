Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Reportedly Break Up Over Busy Schedules

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo -- the model and NBA superstar reportedly split up recently ... and it's all due to their hectic schedules.

KJ and D-Book first went public with their love on Valentine's Day in 2021 ... but as TMZ Sports previously reported, they became an item after spending a ton of time quarantining together in 2020.

Play video content APRIL 2020 TMZSports.com

Aside from a brief breakup, they held strong for well over two years ... and packed on a ton of PDA at numerous events throughout their relationship.

People reports Jenner and Booker's romance fizzled out as they focused on their respective careers ... and ultimately, it wasn't the right time for them to try to make it work.

The outlet says the split was amicable and mutual ... and they will remain in touch.

The timing is understandable -- Booker is in the heart of his 8th NBA season, and Jenner is tied up with her modeling career and 818 tequila company.