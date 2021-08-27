Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Continue PDA Yacht Trip in Italy

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are full steam ahead as they try to make out on every stretch of sea in Italy ... and this time the PDA is going down off the Amalfi Coast.

The supermodel and the NBA star took their yacht to Positano to kick off the weekend, with Kendall showing off her curves in a skimpy black bikini to work on her tan.

Kendall made sure to avoid tan lines on her back, going topless as Devin kept a close eye on her as she lay face down. Naturally, they made out.

The vino was flowing as the couple enjoyed a nice spread on the deck and took a soak in the hot tub. Devin even hopped off the top level of the yacht, splashing down and probably giving his NBA bosses a heart attack.

As you know ... Kendall and Devin have been trekking through Italy on the yacht, with their latest PDA pit stop taking them to Sardinia. They've been inseparable since Devin's gold medal at the Tokyo Games, starting with a lake boating trip and a boozy lunch in the States.