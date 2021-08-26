Kendall Jenner Gets Handsy, Kissy with Devin Booker on Date in Italy

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are giving Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck a run for their money ... because there's no shortage of PDA with this famous couple either.

The supermodel and the NBA star are continuing their romantic trek through Italy, and Kendall couldn't seem to keep her hands -- or her lips -- to herself as she and her boyfriend grabbed a bite to eat at a restaurant in Salerno.

No doubt about it ... the 2 are undeniably into each other ... keeping the romance going after their meal by hopping back on their yacht and enjoying the sunshine and scenery.

As we reported ... K & D have been inseparable lately, starting with a lake boat trip in the States, followed by their European getaway that includes floating around in Sardinia and of course, showing off their hot bods.