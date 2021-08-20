Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Bikini On Yacht With Devin Booker In Italy

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have taken their romanza overseas -- with the star couple boarding a yacht in Italy -- and TMZ Sports has the pics!!

KJ and Book have been making up for lost time after the Team USA guard returned from the Tokyo Games with a gold medal ... including a lake trip and boozy lunches with friends in New York.

Now, the inseparable duo have touched down in one of the most romantic countries in the world for a getaway with friends ... hopping on a big boat and cruising near Sardinia.

No sign of Booker's gold medal this time around, but Kendall is still sporting a tiny bikini and catching some rays.

It's been one helluva summer for Booker -- he made a deep run in the NBA playoffs (beating LeBron James and the Lakers in the process), won a gold medal at the Olympics, and then came home to his supermodel girlfriend ... so yeah, life is good.