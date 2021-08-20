Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Bikini On Yacht With Devin Booker In Italy
8/20/2021 9:07 AM PT
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have taken their romanza overseas -- with the star couple boarding a yacht in Italy -- and TMZ Sports has the pics!!
KJ and Book have been making up for lost time after the Team USA guard returned from the Tokyo Games with a gold medal ... including a lake trip and boozy lunches with friends in New York.
Now, the inseparable duo have touched down in one of the most romantic countries in the world for a getaway with friends ... hopping on a big boat and cruising near Sardinia.
No sign of Booker's gold medal this time around, but Kendall is still sporting a tiny bikini and catching some rays.
It's been one helluva summer for Booker -- he made a deep run in the NBA playoffs (beating LeBron James and the Lakers in the process), won a gold medal at the Olympics, and then came home to his supermodel girlfriend ... so yeah, life is good.
Jenner and Booker have been dating since early 2020 and finally went public with their relationship this past Valentine's Day ... and now it's clear they ain't hiding their love for each other anymore.