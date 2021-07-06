Magic Johnson, LL Cool J and Samuel L. Tour Italy On $1.1 Mil-Per-Week Yacht

Play video content @llcoolj / Instagram

It's that time of year -- when Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson and LL Cool J team up to remind us how insanely rich they are ... by cruising on a yacht that costs MORE THAN A MILLION DOLLARS A WEEK!!!!

Of course, the group of buds gets together every year to celebrate all their accomplishments ... making their way through the Italian waters on expensive ass boats.

The Lakers legend returned to the incredible 281-foot Aquila for this year's bash ... which as we previously reported, is as baller as it gets.

The boat comes with a gym, jacuzzi, movie theater, spa, it's own nightclub ... and reportedly a whopping $1.1 MILLION price tag per WEEK (even higher than its previous rate of $950k a week in 2019).

Rodney and Holly Robinson Peete are also along for the ride ... but there's no sign of usual attendee Steve Harvey yet.

LL has been documenting the whole trip -- showing off incredible views of Capri, Porto Cervo and more -- and the gang has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.