Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Galavant Around NYC Amid Dating Rumors

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are without question an item ... the two were seen all around NYC together following the Met Gala.

The Puerto Rican rapper and the supermodel showed up arm and arm to a private soiree and then later returned to a swanky Manhattan hotel with Kendall's sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Check out video, obtained by TMZ, which shows Kendall and Bad Bunny strolling side by side to the party with paparazzi in tow. KJ and BB were obviously enjoying each other's company, smiling and chatting with one another. By the way, KJ was dressed to kill in a sequined black bodysuit showing off her incredible physique.

Later on in the night, when the two arrived back at their hotel, Kendall filed out of their ride first and walked inside the hotel with Bad Bunny several steps behind her. Although the two were not seen in the same frame, they did end up in the same place.

Same thing happened earlier in the day when they both arrived separately at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala.

As you might know, the pair have been spending a lot of time together since February when they were first spotted with one another.

