Kim Kardashian Trolls Kendall by Wearing T-Shirt with Her NBA Ex-Boyfriends

Kim Kardashian clearly has no problem poking fun at her sister's love life, as evidenced by the T-shirt she's flaunting with Kendall Jenner and all of her NBA ex-boyfriends!

The video, featuring Kim K and North West, was posted Sunday from their joint account ... the mommy-daughter duo was seen dancing around, as KK styled North's hair, but fans overlooked all that to focus on Kim's wardrobe.

The shirt in question has a close-up photo of Kendall surrounded by 5 NBA stars -- Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma, and her most recent ex Devin Booker -- with the text, "Kendall Starting Five" plastered on the front.

You'll recall, Kendall dated Jordan Clarkson back in 2016 when he played for the Lakers, but they wound up breaking up later the same year. The following year, she moved on to Blake Griffin, who currently plays for the Boston Celtics. They called it quits in 2018.

She had an on-and-off relationship with Ben Simmons from 2018-2019 before dating Kyle Kuzma, who is currently with the Washington Wizards. In 2020, she was with current Phoenix Suns player, Devin Booker, until they eventually ended last November.

And, it's not the first time the shirt has made a cameo ... Kim even wore it in the season 3 trailer of "The Kardashians."

Of course, Kendall has ventured off from athletes and is now with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. The two have been a thing for a few months now ... and have been spending a lot of time together.