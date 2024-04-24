Devin Booker Fans Rush To 'Squid Game' Star Hoyeon Jung's IG After Fake Flirty Comment

No, Devin Booker did NOT shoot his shot with a famous actress in the middle of the playoffs ... but his fans apparently had to make sure for themselves -- rushing to "Squid Game" star Hoyeon Jung's Instagram and leaving comments after a fake meme made rounds this week.

The Phoenix Suns guard has been the butt of jokes throughout the start of the playoffs ... with some hoop fans criticizing Book for shooting just 25% from three in the first two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The trolling continued on Wednesday ... when a fake NBA news account shared an altered screenshot of Booker publicly hollering at Hoyeon on her most recent post -- just to get rejected.

"check your dm shawty," the Photoshopped comment read ... with Hoyeon's reply being a brutal, "No ❤️."

Get it?? Dude can't score on or off the court??

Naturally, a ton of fans hit up Hoyeon's profile to see if it was real or not ... and left comments of their own asking if Booker deleted the flirty line.

As it turns out, there was nothing there to begin with ... and some folks admitted they got duped over it all.

There's a chance Hoyeon gets confused with all the Booker comments -- then again, the actress/model might not even notice ... 'cause she has a whopping 19 million followers on the platform.