Hooters Waitress Sophia Gabrielle Ross Avoids Jail Time After Viral DUI Arrest

Sophia Gabrielle Ross, the Hooters waitress who went viral for shamelessly flirting with a cop during her DUI arrest in Sarasota, Florida, just got a lucky break -- TMZ has learned she's officially dodged jail time.

Her rep tells TMZ she finally faced a judge Thursday -- and luck was on her side, as she escaped the 60-day jail sentence prosecutors were gunning for.

Instead, she’s walking away with a year of probation, random drug tests, and 50 hours of community service. On the bright side, she’s already knocked out her DUI school hours.

Her rep tells us Sophia’s beyond grateful to have avoided jail time and is relieved to be able to put it all behind her -- calling the whole situation super stressful.

Sophia infamously called the officer "daddy" and tells him she wants to make out in the viral arrest video from November, instantly becoming an Internet sensation -- and she later admitted to TMZ she knows just how stupid she looked at the time.