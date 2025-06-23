Kevin Hart & Indiana Pacers Spearheading WNBA Star-Studded 'Fever Fest'

Kevin Hart is pulling out all the stops to make sure WNBA All-Star Weekend rivals the NBA's -- with a full-blown music and comedy festival to induce pandemonium!!!

For the first-ever Fever Fest, Kevin's Hartbeat Productions and Pacers Sports & Entertainment joined forces for the WNBA All-Star 2025 in Indianapolis on July 19.

We just spoke to Deon about how much he loved Kevin's hosting chops at the BET Awards and now it's his turn to show fans how he's the master of ceremonies.

It should come as little surprise that Caitlin Clark is leading the WNBA All-Star voting and Fever Fest also has a blowout watch party for the game included in the itinerary.