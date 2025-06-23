Oklahoma City Thunder Struggle To Pop Champagne Bottles After NBA Title Win

It turns out the Oklahoma City Thunder's toughest matchup of the NBA Finals wasn't the Indiana Pacers -- it was the champagne bottles waiting for them during their championship celebration!!

Footage from the locker room caught a bunch of players learning on the fly how to pop the bubbly for the traditional champagne showers -- and with their roster having an average age of just over 24 years old, it might've been the first time for a few of them!!

Thunder squad had a tough time popping bottles after NBA Finals 🤣🍾 pic.twitter.com/ef4YiC5t6r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2025 @BleacherReport

Isaiah Hartenstein credited Alex Caruso for helping show the team how to do it properly ... telling reporters it was like watching a YouTube tutorial.

Speaking of Caruso, Sunday's title win marked the second of his eight-year career, with the first coming in the NBA Bubble with the Lakers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Play video content

Meeting with the media postgame ... he poked fun at people who called his first ring with L.A.'s a "Mickey Mouse" ring.

"Now I've got a real one," he said. "Now nobody can say anything."

“Yeah, now I got a real one — now no one can say anything.”



— Alex Caruso 😭



(via @DParkOK)pic.twitter.com/0i9ilWdGX3 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 23, 2025 @LegionHoops

He took to his X later to make it clear he was being sarcastic, claiming the three beers he had before his press conference made him say that.

The star of the night on social media was Hartenstein's kid, who seemingly tired himself out cheering his dad on from the stands.

"I guess it's not loud enough..."



Isaiah Hartenstein's son was sleeping through the raucous trophy celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/XtEmb4E9T9 — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2025 @NBA

"I'll tell him about it tomorrow," he said of his sleepy boy.

The party is just getting started ... so the youngin will have plenty more chances to celebrate, as long as it's before bedtime.