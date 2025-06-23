Shooting Blocks From OKC Arena Unrelated to Thunder Title Celebration, Cops Say

Gunshots rang out just a few blocks from the Thunder arena in Oklahoma City, as players and fans were celebrating their first NBA title ... but police tell TMZ Sports the violent incident had nothing to do with the game!

The incident occurred at Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City, about a seven-minute walk from the Paycom Center, where the Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

While fans were celebrating the franchise's first-ever championship in the streets nearby, one person was shot in the lower leg.

A local FOX 25 reporter, Paige Taylor, was actually setting up for a live shot when she captured footage of bystanders running for cover after shots were fired.

Despite media reports, OCPD stated that this incident was unrelated to the NBA Finals.

FOX 25's photographer Brian and reporter Paige Taylor were getting ready for their live hit for the Game 7 NBA Finals Post-Game Show when shots were fired in downtown Oklahoma City, on the east side of Scissortail Park after the OKC Thunder won the NBA Championship. pic.twitter.com/1PM1ReYSzB — KOKH FOX 25 (@OKCFOX) June 23, 2025 @OKCFOX

"There was one person shot a few blocks from the arena after the game, but that stemmed from a fight," an OCPD spokesperson told us, "and was unrelated to anything involving the game."

OCPD said the shooting victim will be okay ... and reported otherwise, it was a peaceful night "for the most part."

Video posted to social media appeared to back that ... with most fans seemingly well-behaved.

Key word, most. There was one guy who climbed a light pole outside the arena.

Some fans also launched fireworks around the city.

Of course, the partyin' isn't over yet! Nowhere close.