Jay-Z Loses $1 Million After Indiana Pacers Win NBA Finals Game 3

There's one person who might be taking Wednesday night's Game 3 results harder than the actual Oklahoma City Thunder players -- rap mogul Jay-Z, who lost a whopping $1 MILLION after the Indiana Pacers took a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

TMZ Sports reported ahead of the series the 25-time Grammy-winning artist was so confident in OKC's chances against the Eastern Conference champions, he placed the hefty wager through the Fanatics Sportsbook that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. would hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy after five games.

We're sure Hov was sweating just a little bit after Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning shot in Game 1 ... but when the Thunder stormed back the next contest, his bet was looking solid again.

But with the 'Cers running away with the 116-107 win in Indianapolis -- his chance at walking away with $3.3 million was officially torpedoed.

While it probably stung in the moment, it's not all doom and gloom for the 55-year-old. Forbes still values him at $2.5 billion ... and he helped launch Fanatics' sportsbook with Michael Rubin back in 2023 -- so this isn't gonna sting as much as it would for the majority of people walking the earth.