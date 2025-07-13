Nancy Lieberman Calls On WNBA Players to Embrace 'Cash Cow' Caitlin Clark

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Caitlin Clark effect hate is real ... so says Nancy Lieberman, who tells TMZ Sports players need to embrace the "cash cow" and stop being petty.

We spoke with Lieberman after the All-Star voting results were released ... which showed Clark as the 9th-ranked WNBA guard in the player vote.

Keep in mind, CC has been suffering from injuries ... but has managed to earn 18.2 points and 8.9 assists per game.

Lieberman -- a WNBA Hall of Famer who played in the 1990s -- was shocked by the low vote count and believes it's all driven by jealousy ... using the treatment of Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods as examples.

"If she happens to be the cash cow right now, embrace it. Don't be petty. She's the best guard in the league right now. Her numbers have proven it."

Lieberman, 67, says Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, Sabrina Ionescu, and other players are all incredibly talented ... but it's time everyone starts celebrating each other instead of acting like enemies.