'Jeopardy!' Contestant Confuses Paige Bueckers with Caitlin Clark W/ Sports Clue

A "Jeopardy!" contestant mistakenly identified Paige Bueckers as Caitlin Clark during a clue that also included a PHOTO of the 2024 first overall pick ... in a record scratching moment on the famed gameshow!

The moment went down on Wednesday night's "Jeopardy!" episode ... as host Ken Jennings read the clue from the "Sporty Stuff" category to the three contestants, saying ... "This UConn star had an intense spring in 2025, playing on her first national championship team, and being picked first in the WNBA draft."

To make things even easier, the clue came with a photo of Bueckers in her Huskies uniform ... but it still wasn't enough for one of the contestants, Rahul.

There was some confusion of women's hoops stars in Wednesday night's "Jeopardy!"



Caitlin Clark or Paige Bueckers?pic.twitter.com/EMS9hULbYL — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 10, 2025 @thecomeback

"Who is Caitlin Clark?" Rahul responded. After the incorrect response, none of the other contestants took a shot at the clue.

Obviously, Bueckers and Clark are different people ... not only do they look very different, but CC didn't play for UConn (she starred at Iowa). Not to mention, Caitlin isn't a rookie; she's in her second year in the WNBA.

While Rahul and the other two contestants haven't been tuning in to the WNBA action ... it seems they don't watch football, either.

"Number of points a team gets for a safety in the NFL," ... and two contestants got it wrong.

Of course, Wednesday wasn't the first time "Jeopardy!" contestants have dropped the ball on sports clues. Remember when they thought Russell Westbrook was Kevin Durant?!