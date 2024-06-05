'Jeopardy!' Contestants Clowned For Whiffing On Easy Sports Questions

A trio of "Jeopardy!" contestants clearly needed to brush up on their sports knowledge prior to appearing on the game show Tuesday night ... 'cause they missed on some serious softballs, including one that simply asked them to identify NBA superstar Russell Westbrook.

The category that the three hilariously botched was titled "21st CENTURY SPORTS" ... and it became very clear quickly why it was the last subject the contestants took on in the first round of the contest.

Spoiler alert for tonight's Jeopardy! episode.



We're guessing none of these contestants are particularly big MLB fans...pic.twitter.com/VefST9E7ii — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 4, 2024 @awfulannouncing

In one of the first clues, host Ken Jennings asked the three which MLB team won the 2008 World Series. It offered up hints that the squad featured superstars like Cole Hamels and Ryan Howard.

In another clue, Jennings tried to get the contestants to properly ID the college sports transfer portal. Spoiler alert: They didn't get it.

Lastly, Jennings showed them a photo of Westbrook in an Oklahoma City uniform and tried to get the three to say who was in the picture. Adriana Harmeyer, a college professor and the show's defending champ, incorrectly called him Kevin Durant.

Needless to say, sports fans all over the internet roasted the contestants for the missed clues.

"I be going crazy when they miss the easy sports questions on Jeopardy," one fan said on X.

