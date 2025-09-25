Who Is Kelsey Mitchell? What to Know About the WNBA Star

How Kelsey Mitchell Almost Became The WNBA's MVP

Kelsey Mitchell's built up a pretty recognizable public profile throughout her basketball career ... and she's earned her fair share of accolades along the way.

The Indiana Fever star's helped lead the team to a pair of playoff appearances, and she almost earned herself one of the highest honors the WNBA can bestow upon a player.

We're going to examine how the athlete became one of the most prominent players in the league ... and see how she missed out on a pretty big title.

Kelsey Dominated the Court in College

Kelsey first started gaining attention for her skills on the court during her time in high school, and she joined Ohio State University's basketball team in 2014.

The athlete's freshman season set the tone for her future career, as she ended up starting in 35 games and experienced one of the best seasons for any athlete in the history of the school's sports program, according to the Ohio State's official website.

Kelsey went on to break various records playing for the Buckeyes, and she received the Big Ten Player of the Year award in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

Her final season with Ohio State University ran from 2017 to 2018, and she was ultimately named the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

She Began Playing in the WNBA in 2018

Kelsey's career in the WNBA kicked off in 2018, when she became the Fever's second overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

The athlete quickly became one of the top scorers in the league, and she helped the Fever reach the playoffs in 2024.

Kelsey, as well as the rest of the Fever, managed to reach the WNBA semifinals the following year when they came out on top over the Atlanta Dream.

The athlete's also racked up a bit of experience playing overseas, as she's lent her talents to various international teams over the course of her career.

Kelsey Was a Finalist for the MVP Title

Kelsey came close to receiving another major award for her work on the court in 2025, when it was revealed she was a finalist for the title of the WNBA's MVP.

She had some pretty stiff competition, as players like Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas were both considered for the same spot.

The title of MVP ended up going to A'Ja Wilson, and Kelsey came in fifth place for the title, according to ESPN.