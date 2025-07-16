Shane Gillis Cracks Epstein, Caitlin Clark Jokes During ESPYS Monologue

Shane Gillis just lit up the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with some spicy jokes as part of his ESPYS hosting duties ... taking aim at several superstar athletes, including Caitlin Clark.

The 37-year-old comedian grabbed the microphone to kick off ESPN's annual award show ... and he held no punches, touching on plenty of hot-button topics.

Shane Gillis tells the truth about SGA at the Espys. pic.twitter.com/50jbWU5dtm — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) July 17, 2025 @SpursReporter

He ribbed Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's relationship, called out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's propensity to get foul calls ... and he poked fun at Karl-Anthony Towns too.

But the joke that arguably got the biggest reaction was the one he made about Clark's issue with WNBA players seemingly bullying her on the court.

"When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA," he said, "she's going to work at a Waffle House so she can continue doing what she loves most: fist fighting Black women."

"When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she's going to work at a waffle house so she can continue doing what she loves most: fist fighting black women"



— Shane Gillis 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X45GWByr6o — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) July 17, 2025 @BricksCenter

Clark was not in attendance, but those who were laughed out loud at the quip.

Gillis also took time out of his speech to mention the Epstein saga ... when he told the crowd, "There's supposed to be an Epstein joke here, but I guess it got deleted. Probably deleted itself, right? Probably never existed, actually. Let's move on."