Shane Gillis Says He Loves Sixers' Jared McCain, I Send Him Drunk DMs!

Comedian Shane Gillis can't get enough of TikTokkin' Sixers rookie Jared McCain -- in fact, he says he pours his heart to the hooper when he's drunk ... but so far, he's being left on read.

The "Tires" actor made the hilarious admission during a recent episode of "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast" ... when he said he's a huge fan of how McCain can balance being a professional basketball player and social media sensation at the same time.

"There's a bro I like right now," Gillis said. "His anima is fully liberated. Jared McCain for the Sixers. He's the guy doing the f***ing TikTok dances. His anima's out. He does not care."

"He's dropping 30 and doing TikToks and everyone's mad, dude."

The Sixers suck but the TikToks are FIRE pic.twitter.com/28y66UE8GN — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) November 22, 2024 @mccrystal_alex

Of course, McCain -- who has more than 4 million followers on TikTok -- is known to be unapologetically himself and has been dubbed the NBA's first real Troy Bolton. He paints his nails to match his uniform ... and fans have even stitched his clips with his on-court highlight reels.

Gillis gave his best McCain impression ... singing the beginning of the popular "2 Days Into College" tune -- a reference to McCain's vid that has attracted more than 12 million views.

"I love this dude so much," Gillis continued. "I DM him and he doesn't answer. I get drunk and DM him. I go, 'You're the man.'"