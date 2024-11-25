Philadelphia 76ers Use Unfortunate Font For Score Graphic, Jokes Ensue

UPDATE

7:04 AM PT -- The Sixers apparently caved to the trolling ... 'cause the post was just scrubbed from the team's X account.

The Philadelphia 76ers got a lesson in Graphic Design 101 on Sunday ... when the team used a throwback font to share the final score of the game on social media -- but it ended up being the butt of countless jokes.

The Sixers' X account -- which utilized retro theming to match the squad's classic jerseys worn for the matchup with the L.A. Clippers -- posted the end results of the contest.

Instead of focusing on the 125-99 defeat, many noticed the word "final" in the graphic looked a lot like "anal" ... and naturally, plenty of users pointed it out.

"Uh, might want to find a different font for 'FINAL' next time," one user said ... while another added, "font choices matter."

The team either didn't notice the reactions or didn't care ... as the post is still up early Monday morning.

It's yet another lowlight for Philly ... as the franchise doesn't have much to celebrate so far in the 2024-25 campaign with a 3-13 record.

There's been plenty of drama amid the rough start -- but on the bright side, Jared McCain has proven to be one of the top rookies this season ... averaging 16.6 points a game.