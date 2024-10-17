76ers Jared McCain Hospitalized After Scary Fall During Game

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain was taken to the hospital after a scary fall during Wednesday night's game ... where the first-round draft pick smacked his head on the hardwood.

The alarming moment occurred during the fourth quarter of the Nets-Sixers game at the Wells Fargo Center ... when McCain, attempting to rebound his own miss, was contacted, causing him to fall backward and slam his head on the court.

Great job by Bill Kennedy to recognize that Jared McCain hit his head on the court and stop the game. pic.twitter.com/DwG0pfSmFR — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 17, 2024 @SeanCunningham

The thud could be heard on TV ... and there was immediate concern for the 20-year-old hooper, who lay on the floor, visibly injured.

To the official's credit, they stopped the game right away.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse said McCain was taken to the hospital after McCain had trouble breathing.

"It was rough," Nurse said of the injury after the game.

"I've never quite seen one like that before so let's hope he's okay and then we'll see what the report is from the hospital."

There has been no update from Nurse, the 76ers, or McCain.

McCain was the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after starring at Duke, where he averaged 14.4 points and five rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-3 guard was also a McDonald's All-American and California Mr. Basketball, in addition to a bunch of other accolades in high school.