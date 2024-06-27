Antonio Brown Calls Ex-Duke Star Jared McCain Homophobic Slur During NBA Draft

Antonio Brown used offensive language on his social media page yet again on Wednesday night ... calling Jared McCain a homophobic slur during the NBA draft.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star typed out the f-word as McCain -- an ex-Duke guard -- was being taken by the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 17 overall.

The post -- which was made on top of a McCain TikTok that showed the hooper dancing around with a shower cap and painted nails -- appeared to be an attempt by Brown to be funny ... but there weren't many laughing in the comment section.

Nearly everyone dragged the 35-year-old for the inappropriate post ... although, unfortunately, Brown's behavior didn't get much better throughout the night.

The ex-wideout also called former Purdue center Zach Edey a racial slur ... and, earlier in the evening, he said Adam Silver "look like a giant penis."

It's sadly not the first time Brown's been blasted for his antics on X -- Caitlin Clark just had to block him recently for some of the inappropriate things he posted about her. Damar Hamlin and Tom Brady have had to throw blocks his way in the past as well.

Brown, though, appeared to promise more crass posts would be coming on Thursday night -- saying late Wednesday, "Tomorrow I will live tweet the presidential debate."