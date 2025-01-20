Shane Gillis Says Notre Dame's Loss To NIU Sparked Dad's Heart Attack

Play video content ESPN

Notre Dame's early season loss to Northern Illinois didn't just shock the college football world -- it nearly killed Shane Gillis' dad!!!

The comedian and known ND fan revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday his pops was so broken up over the Fighting Irish's stunning Sept. 7 NIU defeat ... he suffered a heart attack.

Thankfully, Gillis -- who was on the McAfee show previewing the Golden Domers' national championship matchup with Ohio State -- said Pops is doing well now.

McAfee and the rest of the guys couldn't believe the tale ... and gave Gillis' dad a round of applause for coming back from the medical emergency.

37-year-old Gillis then joked Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman played a role in reviving his father ... by getting the team to bounce back quickly.

"Marcus is the man," Gillis said. "He's the man. He's awesome. He's the nicest, coolest guy."