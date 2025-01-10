Michelob Capitalizes Off Beer Throwing Incident In Notre Dame-Penn St. Game

Fans were PISSED over a call late in the Orange Bowl, with Notre Dame supporters chucking beers onto the football field ... an ugly moment that the beer brand has now been able to capitalize off!

The incident went down in the 4th quarter of the ND vs. Penn State game -- with a trip to the National Championship game on the line -- when the Fighting Irish faithful felt the refs screwed them on a controversial pass interference call ... prompting some to bottles of beer on the gridiron.

Heated Notre Dame fans throw beers on field after very questionable pass interference call takes away their interception & leads to Penn State go-ahead TD pic.twitter.com/FK19PLm92J — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 10, 2025 @CameronWolfe

The teams were tied at the moment ... with about 8 minutes left in the 4th.

TV cameras zoomed in on the on-field debris ... revealing Michelob Ultra bottles lying on the Hard Rock Stadium playing surface.

Michelob -- part of the largest brewing company in the U.S. -- found humor in the moment ... and cleverly used it as a marketing opportunity, making the image their new X profile pic.

"I just hit the follow button because of this post," a new follower wrote on Michelob's social page.

Despite the fans gripes, Notre Dame overcame the questionable call, winning the game, 27-24.